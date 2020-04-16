Delhi: 2 policemen test positive as capital records 17 more cases and 2 deaths

At Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) At Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Days after the Chandni Mahal area was declared a containment zone, two constables — including the operator of the SHO of Chandni Mahal police station — tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening.

Last week, 184 people, including 138 foreign nationals, were traced to 13 mosques in Chandni Mahal and 55 eventually tested positive for the virus. The constables were part of teams who traced these people and shifted them to quarantine centres.

Police said the constables, who are in their 30s, stayed in the police barracks at the station and had showed no symptoms. They sent their samples for testing, which returned positive.

“Following the evacuation from Hazrat Nizamuddin, directions were given to SHOs across the city to check mosques in their areas. Some of those traced were under the first constable’s beat; he was also part of the team that shifted them to quarantine centres. The other constable was with the SHO when they were tracing these people,” said a senior police officer, adding that one of them went to meet his family in Meerut and has been asked to return to Delhi.

Sources said all personnel at the station have been asked to get themselves tested and the SHO has been advised home quarantine. JCP (Central range) Suvashish Chaudhary said, “We have shifted them to a hospital and made arrangements for other personnel to stay at hotels.”

On Wednesday, the city saw 17 fresh cases, taking the total cases to 1,578. Two more deaths —a 43-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman from Turkman Gate — were reported, taking the toll to 32. While the former was admitted to RML Hospital, the 55-year-old was at Safdarjung Hospital.

A resident doctor posted in the ICU at Maulana Azad Medical College also tested positive. So far, 55 healthcare workers have contracted the virus. The state government has ordered 1.5 lakh PPE kits, secured supply of 3,500 PPE kits per day, and a tender has also been finalised for 2 lakh more kits. Orders have also been issued for 5 lakh N95 masks and a supply of 25,000 per week is being received for frontline health workers.

To ensure there is no community transmission, Max Hospital is testing all its 24,000 healthcare workers and 1,000 patients admitted across the country. Healthcare workers from Max Hospitals (18,000), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks.

“Pool testing will be used for employees, and individual PCR testing for all patients admitted at the hospital. Once the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allows serology testing and kits become available, we will use it for repeat testing of staff,” said Abhay Soi, Chairman of Max Healthcare and of Radiant Life Care Private Limited.

Plasma therapy on trial at city hospital

The Delhi government has received approval to use convalescent plasma technique on a trial basis to treat critically-ill COVID-19 patients. This therapy uses antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered from the infection (or convalesced), to treat patients who are infected. L-G Anil Baijal has asked city hospitals to use the technique.

So far, it has been administered to two patients — a 70-year-old man and his 49-year-old son — admitted at the COVID-19 ward of Max Hospital, Saket.

“They were administered the therapy… the father passed away in the afternoon. We had given a compassionate off-label indication with prior approvals. The son is getting better and we are hopeful he will be off the ventilator soon,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare.

Explaining the technique, Dr Budhiraja said: “The family had arranged for the same donor — a woman who caught the infection and recovered three weeks ago. From one donor, you can give a transfusion to two people. So, we took 400 ml of plasma from the donor and infused 200 ml each into the patients. We can take blood from a donor only after two weeks of recovery.”

