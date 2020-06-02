20 cops at Moti Nagar station test positive for coronavirus

Police said they are now trying to restrict interactions of personnel with visitors at the station to check the spread of the virus. Police said they are now trying to restrict interactions of personnel with visitors at the station to check the spread of the virus.

Over 20 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at Moti Nagar police station in West Delhi, police said on Monday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the first Covid case was reported 10 days ago, following which personnel were sent to home quarantine and some tested positive.

“The spread is within the SHO’s team. The SHO, his reader, inspector, head constables and constables who work with him have tested positive. Only one member from the picket team tested positive,” said DCP Purohit.

He said the spread of the virus has been limited, considering 144 police personnel work at the Moti Nagar police station.

The station has not been sealed but officials have disinfected the entire premises. Contact tracing is on and, officials said, three more policemen have been sent to home quarantine as they await their test results.

A tea-seller, who would come to the police station and serve tea to all the policemen has also tested positive for the virus, police said.

Police said they are now trying to restrict interactions of personnel with visitors at the station to check the spread of the virus.

