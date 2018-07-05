Delhi Police constable suspended for selling rescued cattle to slaughterhouse

“Further action will be taken once we get the final enquiry report,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/Representational Image) “Further action will be taken once we get the final enquiry report,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/Representational Image)

A head constable was suspended after he sold cattle to a slaughterhouse, which were rescued during a police raid in Hauz Khas. A final enquiry has also been initiated against him. “Further action will be taken once we get the final enquiry report,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

According to police, they conducted a raid on July 1 after receiving information from Gaurav Gupta, who claimed to be an animal welfare officer. Police rescued 10 buffaloes and five calves. One of them died. The SHO of Hauz Khas police station ordered the head constable to shift the rest of the animals, as well as the carcass, to the Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Tis Hazari.

Instead, the head constable took them to a slaughterhouse in Ghazipur, where he allegedly sold five buffaloes and exchanged the carcass for a calf. Police said the head constable admitted this to Gupta. “He was asked to retrieve the cattle but police found they had been slaughtered,” claimed a police officer.

