Delhi police constable shot at in Dwarka, aide injured

A Delhi police constable was shot in the face by unknown assailants while he was patrolling in Dwarka on Monday. The constable was accompanied by a Delhi Home Guard who also sustained injuries on his head.

The incident took place near Dwarka Sector 23.

Anto Alphonse, DCP (Dwarka) said, “The policemen suspected suspicious activities inside a shop near Bharthal village at around 4 am and decided to go inside. The accused men were seen waving their pistols. They fired at constable Rajiv’s face and then attacked DHG Ajay with a blunt weapon.”

The accused managed to flee and the policemen were rushed to the Venkateshwar Hospital.

DHG Ajay received minor injuries while constable Rajiv is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a search is underway for the accused.

