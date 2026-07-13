Delhi cop shoots wife dead in middle of road, flees

A Delhi Police constable allegedly killed his wife by shooting her on a road in Kalyanpuri, East Delhi. Police teams are searching for the accused officer.

A Delhi Police constable allegedly killed his wife in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Monday, police sources said.

According to police, Manish Bhati, posted with the Anti-Auto Theft squad unit of the Delhi Police’s East district, allegedly shot his wife Priyanka around 3 am in the middle of a road near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and then fled the scene.

The couple had been married for three years and lived in Vinod Nagar. CCTV footage, as per sources, showed that the couple had left their house on a scooter about 2 am but got into an argument near the LBS Hospital.