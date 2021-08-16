scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

Delhi Police constable ‘shoots self’, in critical condition now

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said the constable was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center where he is currently undergoing treatment.

By: Express News Service |
August 16, 2021 10:42:00 am
The constable was found on the road by a boy who was out for his morning walk.

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself near a police picket in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on Monday morning. He was found on the side of a road by a boy who was out for a walk.

Police said the injured constable, identified as Rakesh (35), had shot himself in the head and is currently critical. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Also Read |Man held for drowning 18-month-old child in water tanker

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said they received a PCR call about the incident at around 6 am. “We were told that a constable was lying on the road with a bullet injury. The caller, a minor, was out for a morning walk when he saw the constable. Our team then rushed to Poorvi Marg and found that the constable had shot himself on the right side of his head,” Singh added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The bullet had exited from the left side, leaving Rakesh severely injured. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center. Police also found that he used his service pistol to shoot himself.

Click here for more

Teams from the forensic science lab and the crime branch were called to the spot to collect samples.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement