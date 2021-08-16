Delhi Police constable ‘shoots self’, in critical condition now

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself near a police picket in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on Monday morning. He was found on the side of a road by a boy who was out for a walk.

Police said the injured constable, identified as Rakesh (35), had shot himself in the head and is currently critical. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said they received a PCR call about the incident at around 6 am. “We were told that a constable was lying on the road with a bullet injury. The caller, a minor, was out for a morning walk when he saw the constable. Our team then rushed to Poorvi Marg and found that the constable had shot himself on the right side of his head,” Singh added.

The bullet had exited from the left side, leaving Rakesh severely injured. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center. Police also found that he used his service pistol to shoot himself.

Teams from the forensic science lab and the crime branch were called to the spot to collect samples.