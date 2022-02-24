Delhi Police constable reunited 73 missing children with parents in 8 months

Delhi Police Constable Sunita has reunited 73 missing children with their parents in the last eight months, officials said on Wednesday.

She also traced four children in the last three days, police said.

On Sunday, a seven-year-old boy went missing from his home in Indira Camp number 2, Vikaspuri where he lived with his grandfather, they said. Police started a search in nearby areas and analysed footage from CCTV cameras. Later, Sunita traced the child and handed him over to his grandfather, a senior police officer said.

On February 15, a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in Mayapuri area. In this case too, Sunita traced the girl from Mayapuri, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said.

On February 16, two kids went missing along with their mother in Kanjhawala area. A team comprising ASI Suresh Kumar and Sunita succeeded in trace the missing pwoplw, police said.

Sunita joined the Delhi Police on November 10, 2014. After initial training, she was posted in different units, including Police Control Room (PCR), C4i Command Room CPCR, Police Headquarters (PHQ) and then she was transferred to west district, they said.

Presently, she is posted in the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the west district for the last one year, police said.

In 2019, the PHQ floated a policy to recognise the efforts of police personnel who trace the kidnapped and missing children and reunite them with their families. Head Constable Seema Dhaka from Samaypur Badli Police Station became the first woman to be promoted out of turn for tracing 50 missing children within one year, they said.

The act was widely appreciated and she became an inspiration for the others, including Sunita. The constable has traced 73 missing or kidnapped children. Fifteen out of the recovered children are under eight years old and the remaining are between eight to 16 years of age, police said.

To recognise her dedication, boost her morale as well as to inspire others, the constable’s is being recommended for out-of-turn promotion to the rank of head constable, according to the the existing policies, police added.