Delhi Police constable on duty dead after being hit and dragged by truck

A Delhi Police constable died when he was hit by a truck and dragged several metres while manning an intersection in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Wednesday, police said. The errant driver is absconding.

The constable, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, was rushed to a hospital nearby but declared brought dead. As per police, he was at an intersection near Metro pillar number 658 in Nangloi on Wednesday, when he spotted a truck with a Rajasthan licence plate, following which he motioned the vehicle to stop for a routine check. “As the truck was being pulled over, a car came in the way. To avoid a collision, the truck driver tried to speed past the checkpoint and hit Vinod… he came under the wheels of the truck, but the driver did not stop and dragged him over 100 metres,” a police officer said.

The truck has been seized, said police, adding that multiple teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of the accused. Police are also trying to trace the owner of the truck.

At least two similar incidents have taken place this year — on December 19, when two youths tried to hit a head constable with their vehicle in Punjabi Bagh, while in June, an unidentified vehicle crushed a constable on duty in Shakurpur.

The constable is survived by his wife and two sons.