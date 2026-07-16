Delhi Police constable killed in hit-and-run by speeding car at Singhu border

A head constable was killed by a speeding car at the Singhu border. (Representative image)

A head constable from the Delhi Police was killed on Wednesday evening after he was hit by a speeding car while on duty at the Singhu border in the north of the city.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Wednesday under the Alipur Police Station area when Head Constable Amit was regulating traffic near the Delhi border.

A speeding vehicle rammed into the traffic policeman and the driver fled the scene without stopping, PTI cited official as saying.

The constable was rushed to Narela’s Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHC), where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.