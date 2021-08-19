Delhi Police constable dismissed for alleged involvement in organized crimes in Paharganj

A Delhi Police constable has been dismissed from the force after police found he was involved in “organised crimes” in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

The constable, Amit Kumar (35), has been accused of associating with criminals and rioters and organising gambling/betting events in the area. After he was suspected to be involved in a recent firing incident in Paharganj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh dismissed Ct Kumar from service on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 14, when the police received a PCR call about a fight between two groups near Relax Hotel in Paharganj. Two men were injured, one stabbed, while another with a gunshot injury. They were allegedly involved in betting in the area.

An initial probe by the police revealed that a criminal named Amit Raghav was part of the betting racket in the area. Upon questioning locals, the police learnt that Constable Kumar was working in “close connivance” with Raghav in betting rackets and collecting money.

“Constable Kumar was posted at Paharganj police station, but he was sent to district lines a few months back for his misconduct in another case. We examined him and checked his call records, which revealed that there were 33 calls between him and Raghav. A total of 17 calls were also made from his phone to another criminal named Gajender,” said the police.

While Raghav is involved in five criminal cases, including rioting in Paharganj this year, Gajender is also a history-sheeter with 15 cases, including MCOC Act and rioting.

The police also suspect Kumar of being involved with “infamous bar owners, criminals”. They were probing a ‘sting operation’ video from the Mumbai Dreams bar in Paharganj, broadcast by a TV news channel on August 3. The video shows the bar customers and staffers violating Covid protocols, none of them wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The accused were violating DDMA guidelines and licensing guidelines for running the place. Policemen were also seen standing outside the bar in the video.

“We found that he (Kumar) was actively in touch with all the bar owners and managers in the area. During questioning, he admitted he called them regularly. More than 200 calls were made to the owner and manager of My Love bar and 100 calls were made to the owner of Mumbai Dreams from his phone,” said the police.

DCP Singh, in an order, stated that more facts can be unearthed if a regular enquiry is conducted. However, a departmental enquiry (DE) would be unreasonable as witnesses in the case may not come forward to depose against him (Kumar).

“It is highly probable that during the entire process of departmental proceedings, witnesses would be put under constant fear of threat to their persons and property… Under these circumstances, I am personally satisfied that conducting a regular DE against Ct. Amit Kumar is not practicably possible in view of threat, inducement, intimidation, affiliation with criminals etc…,” read the order.

The Vigilance department’s enquiry against Kumar has found him unsuitable for the department. A regular enquiry will be conducted once he is dismissed and no longer can influence witnesses, said the police.