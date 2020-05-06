Delhi Police constable dies, his COVID-19 report awaited

A Delhi Police personnel undergoes swab test for the coronavirus. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Rerpesentational) A Delhi Police personnel undergoes swab test for the coronavirus. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Rerpesentational)

A 31-year-old constable of Delhi Police, posted with North-West district’s Bharat Nagar police station, died on Tuesday. He had complained of fever and cough on Tuesday morning and was tested for COVID-19. His test reports are awaited.

His colleagues took him to RML Hospital where they were informed that he died on the way. If confirmed, this would be the first coronavirus related casualty in the Delhi Police.

#JUSTIN:First suspected Covid causality reported in @DelhiPolice. A 31-year-old constable, posted with North-West district, died on Tuesday evening in RML hospital. He complained of fever & cough,was examined in Deep Chand Bandhu hospital,tested for COVID-19. 1/2.@IndianExpress — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) May 6, 2020

DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said the constable said, “Yesterday, he felt unwell and was examined by doctor in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where medication was given to him. He was tested for COVID-19 and report is awaited.”

Officials said he was asked to rest at home, where he complained of fever and shortness of breath in the evening.

His colleagues have been asked to self-isolate. The constable was is married and has a three-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in the capital rose to 5,104 on Wednesday with 64 deaths.

