Delhi: Cop suspended after video of him beating child goes viral

The police believe the incident took place on August 22, when the constable was on night duty and found some children lying on the road in the area.

A Delhi Police constable was suspended Tuesday, a day after a purported video of him beating a boy in South West Delhi’s R K Puram went viral on social media. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the constable.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said the cop was immediately placed under suspension and an inquiry ordered after the incident and video was brought to their attention.

The police believe the incident took place on August 22, when the constable was on night duty and found some children lying on the road in the area. “He asked them to leave, but when he came back 30 minutes later, he found them lying in the same location. He then started beating a boy with a lathi (stick). A passerby recorded the incident,” a senior police officer said.

An initial investigation revealed that lower staff in the R K Puram Police Station failed to brief their seniors with all the facts and tried to mislead them by saying it was an old video.

“Additional DCP (South West) Amit Kaushik has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and take appropriate action on the basis of the findings,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd