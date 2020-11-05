Delhi Police constable run over by BMW car as group celebrating on road flees, gym owner held

Constable Jitender

A Delhi Police constable was allegedly run over by a BMW car while trying to stop a group celebrating a birthday on the road near an ATM in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar from fleeing.

Police said the incident took place around Tuesday midnight. Constable Jitender, who sustained severe injuries to his legs, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have arrested the errant driver, Kuldeep Bidhuri (28), who runs a gym in Madanpur Khadar.

According to police, constables Jitender and Ct Ankur were on patrolling duty on their bike around 12.05 am when they saw a few men standing outside an ATM and cutting a cake. “They were loud. When the constables asked them to leave, they started arguing with them,” said an officer.

The policemen then called the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to detain the men but they drove towards Madanpur Khadar. The policemen chased the car and signalled them to stop but the latter allegedly drove towards them.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “Constable Ankur saved himself but the accused ran over constable Jitender, crushing his legs, and fled from the spot. Other policemen in the ERV chased them. The BMW car rammed into a juice shop near Umer Masjid, after which the accused left the car and escaped.”

Police said while escaping, the BMW hit another person sleeping at a stall near the Masjid. On checking the car, police found beer bottles inside.

During investigation, police found the car is registered in the name of a man named Amit Bhadana. “Amit gave the car to his cousin Bidhuri, who lives in Madanpur Khadar, a few days ago. We also found a mobile phone belonging to Bidhuri, who was celebrating his birthday with his friends. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the other accused soon,” said the DCP.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of attempt to murder and road traffic accident.

