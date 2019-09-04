Delhi Police connected dots to crack GK-2 murder

A bail bond recovered from the room of a domestic help, accused of killing his 91-year-old employer, helped police tie him to another criminal who helped carry out the crime. According to police, the domestic help, 22-year-old Kishan Kumar, has three previous criminal cases of theft and snatching registered at Hauz Khas police station against him. It was in Tihar Jail in 2017 that he met Mushir, who is now a co-accused in the murder of Kishan Dev Khosla and is on the run.

So far, five people — Kishan, Deepak Yadav (18), Pradeep Sharma (40), Sarvesh Kumar (26) and Prabhudayal (23) — have been arrested, said Additional DCP (South district) Parvinder Singh. “We are conducting raids to nab Mushir,” he added.

Kishan and Mushir both came out of Tihar in 2018. “Mushir started working as contractor while Kishan got a job at Khosla’s GK-II home through a reference,” an officer said.

On Saturday afternoon, Kishan allegedly drugged Khosla and his wife Saroj and stuffed his body inside a fridge, which he then loaded into a tempo parked downstairs.

Saroj woke up around 5 am Sunday, and realised that her husband and domestic help were missing. “Police searched the house and Kishan’s room, from where a team led by ACP Vijay Chandel found some court papers that linked Kishan with Mushir. They contacted the police station from where Mushir was arrested and showed his picture to the area’s security guard, who identified him. Police found he was working in Sangam Vihar, and also discovered that Kishan had made two transactions from Khosla’s ATM card from the same area. An eatery owner in Sangam Vihar told police that Mushir had bought food from his shop late Saturday night,” an officer said.

Kishan is learnt to have told police that he was disgruntled with Khosla’s “taunting and abuses”. “A month ago, while consuming liquor with Mushir and Deepak, Kishan shared his grouse and Mushir suggested that he kill Khosla, bury him and flee to Nepal. From there, the plan was to demand ransom from his family by telling them he is still alive,” an officer said.

The accused rented a room with a courtyard in Tigri on August 29 and Mushir asked two labourers, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal, to dig a six-foot hole. “They told them it was for a water treatment plant and gave them Rs 1,500 each. They gave Sharma, a tempo driver, Rs 2,000 and told him it was to ferry a refrigerator,” an officer said, adding that connecting the dots between Kishan and Mushir and technical surveillance helped them crack the case.