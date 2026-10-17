Delhi Police register multiple FIRs over CJP march seeking CEC’s resignation

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The Cockroach Janta Party had called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march on Friday evening to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 12:29 PM IST
Delhi Police FIRs CJP Tiranga MarchMore than 100 protesters who had gathered for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march were detained on Friday.
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The Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with Friday’s protest at Connaught Place following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FIRs were lodged over alleged violations of prohibitory orders and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties. Officials, however, have not disclosed the exact number of FIRs registered in connection with the protest or all the provisions invoked in the cases.

The cases stem from demonstrations called by the CJP and other groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the police, more than 100 protesters were detained as crowds gathered near Central Park and Palika Bazaar on Friday.

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Ahead of the proposed march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, Delhi Police served a notice on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, prohibiting him from holding the march without permission. According to the notice, the action was prompted by Dipke’s public statements and social media appeals urging people to assemble at Connaught Place.

Also Read | Over 100 detained after protests against CEC, Opp demands release of Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora

What the police notice said

The notice also cited Delhi High Court directions and stated that Connaught Place was not a designated protest site, adding that demonstrations could only be held at notified venues after obtaining the necessary permissions.

The police cited the area’s busy commercial nature, heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement, and limited entry and exit points, warning that an unauthorised gathering could obstruct traffic and make crowd dispersal difficult. The notice also flagged concerns over the movement of ambulances and fire tenders, given the narrow service lanes and the presence of older buildings in the area.

The police further referred to previous CJP demonstrations, alleging that conditions imposed for earlier protests had been violated and that unauthorised calls for a march towards Parliament had resulted in violence and damage to public and private property. A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was already in force, the notice said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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