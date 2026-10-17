Delhi Police register multiple FIRs over CJP march seeking CEC’s resignation

The Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with Friday’s protest at Connaught Place following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FIRs were lodged over alleged violations of prohibitory orders and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties. Officials, however, have not disclosed the exact number of FIRs registered in connection with the protest or all the provisions invoked in the cases.

The cases stem from demonstrations called by the CJP and other groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the police, more than 100 protesters were detained as crowds gathered near Central Park and Palika Bazaar on Friday.