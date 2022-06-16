Delhi Police register FIR against Congress workers for ‘breaking barricades, assaulting policemen’

A day after Congress leaders claimed that Delhi Police forcibly entered AICC headquarters and thrashed party workers who were protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi Police Thursday registered an FIR against unknown Congress party workers for allegedly assaulting their personnel and destroying public property.

Sagarpreet Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order) said the First Information Report has been registered for assaulting policemen, obstructing them in their duty, and destructing public property. “The protesters threw and broke barricades. Some of them even set a tyre on fire and assaulted our staff. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” added Hooda.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, K C Venugopal, and others alleged that the Delhi Police forcibly entered the party office and dragged workers. Several Congress leaders, as well as the party, shared a video of the incident on social media. The video shows a group of policemen, followed by paramilitary force personnel, entering the office and dragging a worker.

Hooda said the police have already received complaints from Congress against policemen for allegedly beating up workers.

Delhi Police detain Congress workers during a protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Police detain Congress workers during a protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

“There was no force used. It was a minor tussle. The protesters started throwing barricades at police and were pushing police personnel. The police were trying to detain them for illegal assembly and there was a scrimmage. We didn’t enter the party office. Only a few personnel went near the gate and held one to two men. We are looking into their complaint,” he said.

The Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the New Delhi district. No protests or gatherings are allowed in the area.