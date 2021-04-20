Delhi: Police conduct raids to prevent black marketing of Covid-19 drugs

To prevent black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab — two drugs essential for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Delhi Police are conducting raids after sending decoy customers to the chemist shops. On Monday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two men, including the owner of a chemist shop, for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi.

In a recent meeting, all the fifteen DCPs and units of the crime branch have been directed by their senior officers from Delhi Police Headquarters to take appropriate legal action against the black marketing of the drugs and ensure they are not sold at high prices. “Police started reacting after they came to fore that there is a shortage of both the drugs and some chemists are selling at high prices. They are gathering information from their informers now against the black marketing of these drugs,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that they are verifying all the information related to the black marketing of Covid drugs. “In several instances, we have also sent our police personnel posing as decoy customers, but as of now did not get anything wrong,” he said.

On Monday, an FIR was registered under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the owner of a chemist shop and his employee at the Crime Branch police station. Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested two men, Basant Goel (41), the owner of Goyal Medicos at Durgapuri Extension in Loni Road and his employee Ramoutar Sharma (27). Crime Branch is tracing further connections in the black-marketing of this life-saving Covid drug.”