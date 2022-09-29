Delhi Police conduct mock drill of emergency response plan in Northeast district

To counter riots or any untoward incident in the city, the Delhi Police’s Northeast district staff has come up with an emergency response plan and conducted various exercises to check its preparedness.

More than 250 police personnel took part in an exercise where public persons were called to “act” as rioters or people stuck in riots. The police personnel then showed their training skills to control the “mob”.

Senior officers said though the staff is adequately trained, the personnel may not know how to react to emergencies most of the time. The drill taught them which formations would work, which weapons or gear should be used and at what angle, the officers said.

“The personnel practised different formations such as Vajra, umbrella, wall and multi-barrel launcher. They used water cannons and tear smoke shells. We created a riot-like situation and more than 252 shells were used,” said deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain.

The police staff was also asked to execute the Yellow scheme, which an officer said is part of the emergency response plan. It is when a gathering or incident turns violent in an area and a riot-like situation occurs. “If a similar situation breaks out at more than one place, we declare the Orange scheme to be executed. More staff is deployed in that case. In the case of the Red scheme, staff from different districts is called as multiple instances of violence are reported,” said an officer.

When a Yellow scheme or alert is issued, assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs) from the district form their hit (core) teams and are instructed to be present at the spot, control the mob and ensure nobody is hurt.

The staff also conducted patrolling in sensitive areas and pockets – Jyoti Nagar, Jafrabad and Seelampur- where riots broke out in 2020. The Police said this was part of their ‘area domination exercise’ to create awareness among the public.