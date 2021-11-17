scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Delhi: Police complaint against standup comedian Vir Das for ‘maligning India’s image’

Das recently uploaded a video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ on social media, which was part of his performance at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. A Delhi BJP member filed the complaint for his comment 'In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night’.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 17, 2021 11:37:49 am
vir das two indias FIRStandup Comedian Vir Das (Instagram/@virdas)

A police complaint has been lodged against standup comedian and actor Vir Das by a Delhi BJP member for allegedly using derogatory statements against women and India in a performance. Das recently uploaded a video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ on social media, which was part of his performance at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

“He (Das) says in the video… ‘In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night’. These derogatory statements against women and India are inflammatory. They were made in the US and malign the image of our country internationally. I want police to conduct an investigation,” said Aditya Jha, who lodged the complaint in the New Delhi district on Tuesday night.

Read |‘We are intolerant and hypocritical’: Kapil Sibal backs Vir Das over ‘Two Indias’ monologue

In his response to the reactions to the video, Das released a statement, saying: “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret…”

Senior police officers, meanwhile, said no FIR has been registered yet.

