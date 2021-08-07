Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana proposes three-shift duty system for force

Taking a cue from the Mumbai Police force, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has told all 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) that he wants to implement a three-shift duty system and enforce separation of law and order over the next two months.

Asthana, who took charge of the force recently, held his first crime review meeting on Saturday via video-conferencing. In the meeting that lasted one-and-a-half hours, he was first briefed by Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan on Delhi’s crime data over the last few years after which six DCPs of crime-prone areas gave him an update.

“After their briefing, Asthana said that in the next two months, he wants to implement three shift duties in Delhi and also wants a separation of law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana brings sweeping changes

Following a discussion with Special CP (police headquarters and general administration) Sivagami Sundari Nanda, the police chief formed a committee of four special CPs – headed by Special CP (vigilance) Balaji Srivastava – and asked them to classify police stations into five categories – law and order intensive stations, crime intensive police stations, communally sensitive police stations, VIP intensive police stations, and logistics intensive police stations.

“The committee of three special CPs (law and order), along with Special CP (crime), will divide the police stations and submit their report by August 20. Asthana informed us that he would appoint SHOs as per the category of police stations,” said an officer.

Asthana also told the officers that there have been several instances of policemen misbehaving with the victim or complainant. “He told them to treat complainants, victims, and visitors to police stations politely and with empathy by giving them time and attention. He also asked them to stop taking undue favours from street vendors and, instead, rope them in to be the force’s eyes and ears,” said the officer.

Post the meeting, he interacted with all SHOs and their staff to apprise them of priorities for the force and to share his plans for their welfare in the coming days.

“He told them that an ‘Open House’ will be held every Friday for members of the force to meet him if they have any issues or grievances. Ensuring that no police personnel faces any difficulty over bonafide discharge of duty, he said it is the job of seniors to take care of the force as mentors and not find fault with them unnecessarily,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.