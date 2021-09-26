Delhi Police recommend out-of-turn promotion to 3 commandos after Rohini firing incident

Days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Armed Police recommended out-of-turn promotions for the three officers who shot the attackers.

The three commandos are from the Delhi Armed Police and will be receiving an out-of-turn promotion for controlling the situation, gunning down the attackers in time, and saving lives of other persons present inside the courtroom.

On Friday, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, posed as lawyers and fired multiple bullets at Gogi inside the courtroom. Police personnel retaliated, killing the two assailants on the spot. There was chaos inside the room as the judge, lawyers and litigants ran for cover.

On Sunday afternoon, Asthana visited the courtroom and stayed for almost an hour. He later contacted the Delhi Armed Police and recommended that the three personnel who fired at the attackers be rewarded for their bravery with a promotion.

A senior police officer said, “The Commissioner contacted us and said the policemen who controlled the situation at Rohini court will be rewarded suitably.”

The Special Cell Saturday had arrested two men, Umang and Vinay Mota, and recovered a car used to drop the assailants to court. One of the arrested men is a close associate of Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Gogi’s long-time rival. Investigation has also revealed that the murder plot was allegedly hatched by Tillu from inside Mandoli jail.

The two men told police that the assailants met them six days ago and stayed at their house in Haiderpur. The men also partied and dropped Tyagi and Jagga at the court on Friday and showed them the courtroom where Gogi was to appear, said police.

Gogi and Tillu have been running extortion gangs in Alipur and Sonepat for years. The gang rivalry between the two had led to several deaths and bloodshed.