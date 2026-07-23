Delhi Police chief authorised to carry out preventive detentions under NSA

The Delhi government has empowered the Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act from July 19 to October 18. (Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar X/@DelhiPolice)

The Delhi government has authorised the Commissioner of Police to exercise powers under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) for a period of three months that began on July 19.

Police have clarified that the order is “routine” and unconnected with the ongoing street protests by students and the activist platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The NSA provides for the preventive detention of individuals in certain cases, which include “acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State or…the maintenance of Public order or…the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community”.

The Act allows detentions without immediate criminal prosecution for a specified period, subject to safeguards laid down in the law.