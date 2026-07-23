Delhi Police chief authorised to carry out preventive detentions under NSA

Police say the order, which covers the period July 19 to October 18, is a routine administrative exercise, and not connected with the CJP protests.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readJul 23, 2026 02:38 PM IST
The Delhi government has empowered the Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act from July 19 to October 18.The Delhi government has empowered the Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act from July 19 to October 18. (Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar X/@DelhiPolice)
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The Delhi government has authorised the Commissioner of Police to exercise powers under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) for a period of three months that began on July 19.

Police have clarified that the order is “routine” and unconnected with the ongoing street protests by students and the activist platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The NSA provides for the preventive detention of individuals in certain cases, which include “acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State or…the maintenance of Public order or…the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community”.

The Act allows detentions without immediate criminal prosecution for a specified period, subject to safeguards laid down in the law.

A notification issued by the Home (Police-II) Department states that the Lieutenant Governor has empowered the Delhi Police Commissioner to act as the detaining authority under Section 3(2) of NSA. The authorisation will remain in force until October 18.

The order, signed by Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary in the Home Department of the Delhi government, has been issued under Section 3(3), read with Section 2(e) of the National Security Act, 1980.

The notification does not impose the NSA across all of Delhi, and does not introduce any fresh restrictions.

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Instead, it authorises the Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the Act during the specified period, in cases where legal requirements are met.

Also Read | Chaos, frustration among commuters as 16 key Metro stations around Jantar Mantar shut

In a statement issued on Thursday (July 23), Delhi Police said that the notification was a routine extension of powers under the NSA, which is issued every three months.

https://x.com/DelhiPolice/status/2080203751311491260?s=20

It said that the present renewal order was issued on July 7 for the period July 19 to October 18, well before the commencement of the protests by students and the CJP.

Police also said that no specific request had been made in the context of the ongoing protests, and that the renewal was a routine administrative exercise. It said that the order should not be taken out of context.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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