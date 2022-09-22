Delhi Police Commissioner sets up 7-member committee to study PCR system integrated with district police

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has formed a committee of seven officers to study the existing police control room (PCR) system (post-merger) for its further improvement. It was one of the first initiatives of former commissioner Rakesh Asthana in which he had decided to integrate 8,000 personnel from the PCR unit with the district police.

In a recent internal communication, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Anand Kumar Mishra said, “In pursuance of the direction of the worthy CP, Delhi, a meeting was held on August 22, in the office chamber of Special CP Sanjay Beniwal and a committee was constituted of seven officers, JCP Bhola Shankar Jaiswal, Additional CP Parmaditya, DCPs, Sagar Singh Kalsi, Pranav Tayal, Sameer Sharma, Satyawan Gautam and Anand Mishra.”

He further states, “In this regard, a comprehensive study is to be conducted in consultation with all stakeholders, such as SHOs, Division Officers, Emergency Officers, Beat Officers & motor police vehicles staff to suggest a model key performance issues. To revamp and revitalise the beat system along with its deployment scheme and relevant technological supports such as e-beat book, geofencing and to strengthen the system of regular interaction of beat staff with various stakeholders such as resident welfare association (RWA), market welfare association (MWA), school management, management of vital installations and religious places.”

Asthana, who took charge of the force on July 28 last year, told the DCPs in his first meeting that he wants to implement a three-shift duty system in Delhi and enforce separation of law and order over the next two months. After some months, he first implemented a PCR unit with the district police, separated law and order and investigation, and also implemented an eight-hour system.

Mishra also states, “To integrate the beat system and MPVs to improve the overall management of distress calls and to increase the visibility of police in vulnerable pockets, to ensure effective deployment vis a vis crime prevention, investigation and law and order management, to ensure optimal response time and workflow of MPVs in the existing system (post-merger of PCR with the district police), including the call dispatch mechanism of the existing CPCR, the flow of communication and coordination between district control room, zonal control room and CPCR.”