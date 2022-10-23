Delhi Police commissioner briefs senior officers on how to deal with encroachments

Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora issued a statement to senior officers Saturday outlining their responsibilities with regard to encroachments in Delhi. He noted that while illegal constructions pose a challenge that was primarily under the jurisdiction of the municipality and other bodies, the police also have several responsibilities as the law enforcement wing.

The commissioner pointed out under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (duties of police), the role of police with regard to illegal private construction would only be under a standing order of the Delhi Police (No. L80/81/2022 S.2b) to inform the concerned municipal officer in the appropriate manner.

After doing so, the police can only further intervene based on instructions of the municipal officer under Section 344 (2) of the Act (order of stoppage) after which they could remove workers from the site and confiscate building material, with the manner in which it is to be done laid out in the standing order.

The commissioner said the police could only act on their own in case they received information about encroachment on government land or if such encroachment was taking place in front of them.

He added that occasional complaints of misconduct in this regard were received from all parts of Delhi, tarnishing the image of the police. He added that the trust of people in the law was essential and there could be no compromise in this regard. He noted that it would be the personal responsibility of the senior officers to convey the circular to concerned police personnel, and that they would be accountable for any lapses.