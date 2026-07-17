Delhi Police commissioner Golcha removed, Anurag Kumar appointed new chief

In a sudden move, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday removed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and appointed Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, for three years.
“With the approval of the competent authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS-AGMUT cadre of 1994 batch, is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” the Union Home Ministry said in an order.
“Satish Golcha is directed to report to the LG, Delhi, for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent,” it added.
Golcha replaced then Delhi Police commissioner SBK Singh on August 22, 2025, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her house. SBK Singh, the Director General of Home Guards, had been given additional charge as the Delhi Commissioner and had taken over only on August 1.
New Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar is an Indian Police Service officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-UTs cadre. He was posted on Central deputation at the Intelligence Bureau for the last 20 years.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More