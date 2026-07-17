Delhi Police commissioner Golcha removed, Anurag Kumar appointed new chief

Golcha has been replaced by Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, for three years. (File Photo)

In a sudden move, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday removed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and appointed Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, for three years.

“With the approval of the competent authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS-AGMUT cadre of 1994 batch, is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” the Union Home Ministry said in an order.

“Satish Golcha is directed to report to the LG, Delhi, for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent,” it added.

Golcha replaced then Delhi Police commissioner SBK Singh on August 22, 2025, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her house. SBK Singh, the Director General of Home Guards, had been given additional charge as the Delhi Commissioner and had taken over only on August 1.