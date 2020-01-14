Follow Us:
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik to retire on Jan 31

The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Published: January 14, 2020
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said.

“Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Amulya Kumar Patnaik, IPS:1985, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall stand retired from government service with effect from 31.01.2020,” it stated. The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it added.

