A hurried, unusual transition at Delhi Police HQ as Capital gets new top cop

Around 10.40 am on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha was participating in a Van Mahotsav plantation drive at the Ridge alongside Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officers. It was a usual public engagement, one among many that mark the daily routine of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

During this routine event, however, the Capital saw an abrupt transition. While saplings were being planted and watered, a government order appointing 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police was out. The development marked the end of Golchha’s tenure, but unlike previous changes of guard at the city’s police headquarters, this one came with no advance notice.

Golchha returned to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road soon after the order was issued. According to sources, he went back to his office on the 17th floor, where he wrapped up the official work and awaited the next course of events. What followed was an unusually hurried succession.

Police officers posted at the headquarters said that, ordinarily, they are informed in advance about the incoming Commissioner’s arrival. A schedule is circulated, ceremonial arrangements are made, the Delhi Police band leaves the New Police Lines in North Delhi in time, and a Guard of Honour is lined up. The media, too, is informed of the timing of the assumption of charge.

On Friday, none of this happened. Officers at the headquarters said they had no information that the new Police Commissioner would be arriving almost immediately after the appointment order was circulated. The entire Police Headquarters, they said, was caught off guard. Around noon, Anurag Kumar arrived.

With no prior intimation, the ceremonial police band had not arrived from the New Police Lines. As a result, there was no Guard of Honour when Kumar entered the headquarters. Instead, senior officers hurried downstairs as word spread through the building that the new Commissioner had reached. Officers assembled quickly to receive him before he proceeded directly to the 17th floor.

There, inside the Commissioner’s office, Kumar met the outgoing chief, Satish Golchha. In a brief ceremony, Golchha formally handed over the ceremonial baton to Kumar, symbolising the transfer of command of the Delhi Police.

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Only after the formal assumption of charge inside the office were the ceremonial proceedings completed. Kumar was then accorded the traditional Guard of Honour that usually accompanies the assumption of office.

The two officers exchanged a few words before Kumar personally escorted Golcha to the ground floor of the headquarters. Outside, it was then Golchha’s turn.

The outgoing Commissioner was accorded his farewell Guard of Honour. Standing before the assembled contingent, Golchha returned the salute, shook hands with senior police officers who had gathered to see him off, and walked out of the Police Headquarters, bringing his tenure at the helm of the Delhi Police to a close.