A hurried, unusual transition at Delhi Police HQ as Capital gets new top cop

Golchha returned to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road soon after the order was issued. According to sources, he went back to his office on the 17th floor, where he wrapped up the official work and awaited the next course of events. What followed was an unusually hurried succession.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Delhi Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, Satish Golcha, Delhi Police chief, MHA Delhi Police, Union Home Ministry, IPS Anurag Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner appointment, AGMUT cadre IPS, Intelligence Bureau officer, Delhi police news, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsGolcha has been replaced by Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, for three years. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Around 10.40 am on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha was participating in a Van Mahotsav plantation drive at the Ridge alongside Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officers. It was a usual public engagement, one among many that mark the daily routine of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

During this routine event, however, the Capital saw an abrupt transition. While saplings were being planted and watered, a government order appointing 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police was out. The development marked the end of Golchha’s tenure, but unlike previous changes of guard at the city’s police headquarters, this one came with no advance notice.

Golchha returned to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road soon after the order was issued. According to sources, he went back to his office on the 17th floor, where he wrapped up the official work and awaited the next course of events. What followed was an unusually hurried succession.

Police officers posted at the headquarters said that, ordinarily, they are informed in advance about the incoming Commissioner’s arrival. A schedule is circulated, ceremonial arrangements are made, the Delhi Police band leaves the New Police Lines in North Delhi in time, and a Guard of Honour is lined up. The media, too, is informed of the timing of the assumption of charge.

On Friday, none of this happened. Officers at the headquarters said they had no information that the new Police Commissioner would be arriving almost immediately after the appointment order was circulated. The entire Police Headquarters, they said, was caught off guard. Around noon, Anurag Kumar arrived.

With no prior intimation, the ceremonial police band had not arrived from the New Police Lines. As a result, there was no Guard of Honour when Kumar entered the headquarters. Instead, senior officers hurried downstairs as word spread through the building that the new Commissioner had reached. Officers assembled quickly to receive him before he proceeded directly to the 17th floor.

There, inside the Commissioner’s office, Kumar met the outgoing chief, Satish Golchha. In a brief ceremony, Golchha formally handed over the ceremonial baton to Kumar, symbolising the transfer of command of the Delhi Police.

Story continues below this ad

Only after the formal assumption of charge inside the office were the ceremonial proceedings completed. Kumar was then accorded the traditional Guard of Honour that usually accompanies the assumption of office.

The two officers exchanged a few words before Kumar personally escorted Golcha to the ground floor of the headquarters. Outside, it was then Golchha’s turn.

The outgoing Commissioner was accorded his farewell Guard of Honour. Standing before the assembled contingent, Golchha returned the salute, shook hands with senior police officers who had gathered to see him off, and walked out of the Police Headquarters, bringing his tenure at the helm of the Delhi Police to a close.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments