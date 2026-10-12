18 cops, 3 SUVs: How Delhi Police detained CJP leaders at IGI Airport, split them up

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke detain by the Police after the flight landed at IGI Airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Minutes before Air India flight (AI-2428) from Mumbai landed in Delhi at 10.19 am on October 10, a team of 18 police personnel arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in three SUVs.

On the flight were three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders — founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Sources said the Delhi Police had planned to detain the trio at the airport after asking them to call off their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and refrain from proceeding to Jantar Mantar as they had not been granted permission.

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How the operation unfolded

The team comprised police personnel from the Western Range and Southwest and Outer districts. Two inspectors were assigned to the operation.