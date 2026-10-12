18 cops, 3 SUVs: How Delhi Police detained CJP leaders at IGI Airport, split them up

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Minutes before Air India flight (AI-2428) from Mumbai landed in Delhi at 10.19 am on October 10, a team of 18 police personnel arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in three SUVs.
On the flight were three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders — founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Sources said the Delhi Police had planned to detain the trio at the airport after asking them to call off their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and refrain from proceeding to Jantar Mantar as they had not been granted permission.
The team comprised police personnel from the Western Range and Southwest and Outer districts. Two inspectors were assigned to the operation.
The airport staff had been alerted about the trio’s arrival, sources said. “Soon after the aircraft landed, it was moved to a remote parking bay, and announcements were made asking passengers to remain seated,” sources said.
After informing the airport authorities, one inspector, accompanied by seven personnel, including three women police officers, entered the aircraft and asked the trio to disembark. They were then taken in an Air India bus to Gate 6 of Terminal 3. The officers were not carrying weapons, sources said.
The three leaders were asked to board separate police vehicles parked outside Gate 6. The vehicles then left for different locations.
Dikpe was taken to the Special Staff office of the Southwest district in Vasant Vihar, Das to the RK Puram police station, and Ranka to the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.
Each team comprised six police personnel. Sources said the entire operation was being recorded by one of the team members.
During their detention, the three leaders were asked to surrender their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets after the police decided to place them under preventive arrest.
According to police sources, the decision to take the three CJP leaders to separate locations was taken to prevent any disturbance or the gathering of supporters at a single location.
Preventive action, governed by Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), empower the authorities to take preventive measures to maintain public peace and, under specified circumstances, allow the police to make preventive arrests to prevent a breach of peace.
In the afternoon, the police team received information about the death of Dikpe’s grandmother in Maharashtra and conveyed the news to him.
On Sunday, the Delhi Police released a video showing a conversation between Dikpe and two police officers. In the video, a uniformed woman officer informs Dikpe, who is seated on a chair, about his grandmother’s death. A male officer in civilian clothes then asks him whether he would like to speak to his family or return to his hometown, adding that the police could make the necessary arrangements.
After spending the night at the police stations, Ranka and Das were brought to the Special Staff office in Vasant Vihar around 7 am on Sunday.
The trio were subsequently taken to the Delhi Cantonment police station, where they were produced before an executive magistrate. They were released after furnishing surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.
Following their release, the three leaders went to the Vasant Vihar police station to collect their seized belongings, including electronic gadgets, from the station’s malkhana (property room).
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