Delhi Police close arterial roads near border, turn away migrant workers

Hours after the Centre asked State governments to ensure there is no movement of people across cities, the Delhi Police has begun closing arterial roads in the city, especially those leading to the border areas, and turning back migrant workers travelling by foot.

“Police personnel have been asked to find out their reason for leaving the city, so after stopping them, all of them first asking about their reason and then informing them about all the arrangements, made by the state as well central governments for them,” an officer said.

On Saturday, the Centre asked states to utilise the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide food and shelter to the returning migrants. “Before the announcements, all the SHOs were directed to arrange food for the poor people in their area, and some of them even also provided help to migrant workers when they were leaving the city. But they have been informed on Saturday evening now not to distribute foods and to manage law and order situation after stopping all these migrant workers,” a senior police officer said.

The Centre today announced that directions were issued to State administrations to seal district and state borders immediately. “States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only goods movement should be allowed,” a statement said.

It also said the migrant workers travelling during the lockdown would be put under mandatory 14-day quarantine at government facilities.

