Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Delhi: Police give clean chit to BJP councillor in 2020 riots chargesheet

🔴 A complaint had been filed by Nisar Ahmad, who alleged that his house was vandalised and ransacked during the riots in 2020.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 13, 2022 3:26:12 am
He also submitted, through his lawyer M R Shamshad, that on February 24, 2020, some locals with microphone and speakers had called for violence against Muslims to a crowd of 500-600 people at Bhagirathi Vihar. (File)

The Delhi Police in their chargesheet filed in a Northeast Delhi riots case have found no evidence against a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, who was accused of giving hate speeches.

He also submitted, through his lawyer M R Shamshad, that on February 24, 2020, some locals with microphone and speakers had called for violence against Muslims to a crowd of 500-600 people at Bhagirathi Vihar.

Ahmad accused local BJP councillor Kanhaiya Lal of “giving hate speeches” during the event and being the “direct cause of the violence”.

He had also made allegations that Muslim women were killed, to which a court ordered the police to investigate.

Police in their final report filed at the Karkardooma court stated that three men, Kanhaiya Lal, Mukesh and Gagan, were interrogated. However, “no sufficient evidence came against them”.

On the allegations made by Ahmad that Muslim women were killed, the final report of police stated that “no female body related to riot cases was found”.

Police chargesheeted eight persons under sections of the  Indian Penal Code relating to rioting, theft, house trespass and punishment for criminal intimidation, among others.

