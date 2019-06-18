Mukherjee Nagar clshes: ‘At police station, they turned off cameras and beat us again’

Sitting outside their one-room house in Gandhi Vihar Monday, the son of 45-year-old Sarabjeet Singh, who was beaten up by police personnel on a Mukherjee Nagar road Sunday after he brandished a sword, alleged he and his father were assaulted again after being taken to the police station.

Advertising

“My father had stopped his vehicle at GTB Nagar Chowk, when a police officer shouted at us to move. Due to traffic, we couldn’t, but the officer started shouting at us. We apologised, but he didn’t let us go. He called other officers… who beat us mercilessly with lathis… police later dragged us to the station,” he alleged. The son alleged he and his father were locked in a room where CCTVs were disabled and they were beaten up again.

Mukherjee Nagar fallout: Home Ministry seeks report, three cops booked for assault

Sarabjeet’s father Manjeet Singh (74) claimed: “My son rents Gramin Sewa vans and drives them. We reached the police station and rushed them to a hospital… they were treated for injuries on their back and abdomen.”

Advertising

Speaking to PTI, he claimed that Sarabjeet took out his sword to save himself and not to harm anybody: “I was more worried about my grandson as he was attacked by them.”

Both Sarabjeet and his son drive the Gramin Sewa van. The son said he dropped out of school and accompanies his father.