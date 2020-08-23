Delhi Police claim lawyer forged documents, court says investigate

Police informed the court through its report that complainant Irshad Ali had appeared before ACP (Gokulpuri) on August 12.

After the Delhi Police claimed that a lawyer had forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots, a court has asked police to investigate.

Police made the charge against lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who has been appearing for some of the accused and complainants in riots cases, in its report before the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said it would be appropriate if the matter was investigated by the Crime Branch or Special Cell, and requested the police chief to look into it.

“Since preliminary enquiry has been conducted on the directions of DCP (Northeast), and it has been conducted by ACP (Gokupuri) and SHO (Dayalpur), it will be appropriate if the matter is investigated by an independent agency like Crime Branch or Special Cell,” the order stated.

During the hearing, police informed the court through its report that complainant Irshad Ali had appeared before ACP (Gokulpuri) on August 12.

“Ali was enquired about Deepak, Navneet and Mintu, as mentioned in his complaint. He said he knows them by name and does not know anything about them personally. He also said he does not identify the accused in the video,” the report said.

It stated that Ali alleged that “one lawyer namely Mehmood Pracha called him in his office and told him that he has a complainant of a similar incident and there was also an eyewitness”.

“Pracha also said that if that complaint is attached with your complaint, it will make your case stronger,” the report alleged.

Pracha said, “This has not come as a surprise. Delhi Police is filing false cases against me because I am fighting multiple cases in the Delhi riots. This was a risk I am prepared to take to uphold the values of the Constitution.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd