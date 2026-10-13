Delhi Police wants central forces for longer, cites intel inputs on CJP plans

Delhi Police has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to extend the deployment of 273 of the 301 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) companies currently in the national capital till October 20. The police have cited inputs that activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied organisations are preparing a fresh round of protests at Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a letter sent on Monday from the office of the Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) to the Home Ministry, the deployment of forces in the national capital lapsed on Monday and an unforeseen law and order situation could arise without the additional strength. The Home Ministry sanctioned 301 companies of central forces for Delhi Police – 221 on October 6 and an additional 80 on October 8. Each company has about a 100 personnel.
According to the letter, inputs suggest further escalation of protests by activists from the CJP and various other organisations towards Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office. The letter says activists try to assemble at other vital installations in the national capital and march to the Election Commission office, Parliament, India Gate, offices and residences of ministers, potentially creating a law and order situation.
The letter adds that activists from other political parties and organisations, including the Bhim Army and student unions, may join the programme. It says demonstrations by anti-social elements and various political outfits at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations may create issues.
Delhi Police has said “the apprehension is further substantiated” by statements of prominent CJP members about a prolonged agitation. Delhi Police’s letter argues that adequate allocation of central forces is essential for quick deployment across the capital during any emerging situation.
In its communication, Delhi Police has also flagged that 28 of the 80 additional companies sanctioned for deployment in Delhi have not reported to Delhi Police. “In view of this, it is requested to extend the deployment period of only 273 companies out of 301 companies of CAPFs till October 20 beyond October 12,” the letter states.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More