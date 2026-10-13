Delhi Police wants central forces for longer, cites intel inputs on CJP plans

Delhi Police has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to extend the deployment of 273 of the 301 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) companies currently in the national capital till October 20. The police have cited inputs that activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied organisations are preparing a fresh round of protests at Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a letter sent on Monday from the office of the Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) to the Home Ministry, the deployment of forces in the national capital lapsed on Monday and an unforeseen law and order situation could arise without the additional strength. The Home Ministry sanctioned 301 companies of central forces for Delhi Police – 221 on October 6 and an additional 80 on October 8. Each company has about a 100 personnel.