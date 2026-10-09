Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

Delhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.

Written by: Pragynesh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Security beefed up in DelhiPolice and security personnel stand guard ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek President Droupadi Murmu's intervention over its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, at Janpath, in New Delhi, Friday. (Source: PTI)
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Delhi Police have denied permission for a protest planned at Jantar Mantar on Saturday by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the police received the application on October 7, just three days before the proposed protest. Under the rules, applications seeking permission for such demonstrations must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, she said.

Prasad also said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force across the New Delhi district. The provision empowers authorities to impose restrictions to prevent potential disturbances and maintain public order.

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Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “Jantar Mantar a designated site to protest, police permission not needed”.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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