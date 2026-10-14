Delhi Police cite ‘repeated’ violations as two CJP leaders are sent to Tihar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das allegedly made repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, said the Delhi Police after the two were arrested on Wednesday for entering the now-denotified Jantar Mantar protest area allegedly without permission on Tuesday.

They have been sent to five-days of judicial custody to Tihar jail.

How 14 CJP members snuck into Jantar Mantar

On Tuesday, a group of 14 — including leaders Ranka, Das and Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly came through a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, climbed over a locked iron gate and got into the protest site, where they unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained, sources in the police said.