Delhi Police cite ‘repeated’ violations as two CJP leaders are sent to Tihar

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das allegedly made repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, said the Delhi Police after the two were arrested on Wednesday for entering the now-denotified Jantar Mantar protest area allegedly without permission on Tuesday.
They have been sent to five-days of judicial custody to Tihar jail.
On Tuesday, a group of 14 — including leaders Ranka, Das and Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly came through a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, climbed over a locked iron gate and got into the protest site, where they unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained, sources in the police said.
Police claimed CJP members had allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the area on Monday night to identify a way into the site, which was heavily barricaded and guarded.
“On October 13, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of CJP reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises,” said the police statement.
A police officer claimed that when police officers tried to stop the group, they jostled them to enter the protest site, and obstructed police personnel in their duties.
Two separate cases were registered against the group. One was at Connaught Place police station under sections of disobedience of an order given by a public servant, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy. The second was registered at Parliament Street.
“In view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law. Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration,” the Delhi Police said.
Das, Ranka and Sinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate court at Mandir Marg, where Ranka and Das were sent to five-day judicial custody “for repeated violations of law and serious apprehension that if released on bail, they will again violate the law and instigate others,” said the police.
Shinde was released after a bail bond of Rs 5,000 on the condition that for one year, he would not participate in activity that would breach peace.
Ranka and Das were detained on October 10, when the CJP and All India Students’ Association had called for a march at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. They were released after signing a bond of Rs 50,000, with an obligation to not break the law for at least a year.
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