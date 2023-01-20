Delhi Police chief’s approach lackadaisical: Court over FSL delay in murder case

Flagging an 8-month delay in filing an FSL report in a murder case, a Delhi court came down hard on the Delhi Police and stated that the approach of officials up to the Delhi Police Commissioner appears to be lackadaisical.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Matto said he was left with no option but to send the request to Ministry of Home Affairs Home Secretary to expedite the FSL results so as to not cause further delay in the murder trial. “The approach of police officials up to Commissioner of Police (Delhi) appears to be lackadaisical,” the court said.

The FIR, which was registered at Khajuri Khas police station, stated that the accused, Aakib, had loaded a pistol and allegedly handed it over to co-accused Bismil, who allegedly shot and killed a man named Suhail. They were arrested in May 2022.

The lawyers for the accused had claimed that they allegedly killed Suhail in self-defence after he tried to attack them.

Police had registered a case under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention), and section 25 of the Arms Act after which the court framed charges against the accused.

Despite their arrest in May, the court noted that the conduct of the local SHO and DCP (Northeast) was lackadaisical as they failed to submit FSL reports in the matter. On January 6, the court requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to “make sincere efforts for filing the results of FSL expeditiously”.

However, when the FSL result was not filed, the court said, “It appears to the court that even the Commissioner of Police (Delhi) failed to consider the request of this court to make sincere efforts for filing of the results of the FSL.”

The court was informed by police that it took several steps to expedite the FSL reports. However, the court noted that there was no tentative date for the results.

The lawyers for the accused argued that the delay may be caused “in view of lackadaisical approach of police officials” and asked the court to do the needful to expedite the trial as their clients have been in judicial custody since May last year.