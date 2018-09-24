Delhi Police chief updates vigilance panel on Unitech probe

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) recently asked Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik for an update on the investigation in the alleged Unitech bribery case involving a police officer. It also asked Patnaik to prepare a presentation on the police force’s “internal vigilance mechanism”.

The presentation was eventually made on September 18.

Last month, the CBI had arrested SHO of Saket police station Neeraj Kumar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from advocate Neeraj Wali to settle matters related to realty firm Unitech Ltd. CBI had alleged the firm was making regular payments to SHO Kumar, so he would not take action on FIRs registered at his police station against the company.

Sources told The Indian Express that a letter from the CVC was sent to the police chief on August 8 to come with a presentation on August 23. However, the meeting was attended by Special Commissioner (vigilance) R S Krishnia and Additional CP (vigilance) Omvir Singh Bishnoi. As the police chief could not attend the meeting, the commission expressed “its deep displeasure”, and asked him to attend the September 18 meeting.

During the August 23 meeting, the Delhi Police had informed the commission that a preliminary enquiry was conducted by Additional DCP south and, subsequently, SHO Kumar was dismissed from service. They further said that another inspector, Sanjay Sharma, posted as ATO in Hauz Khas, was also named in the FIR by the CBI and suspended.

Police sources told the commission that 43 pending cases against Unitech builders and 106 complaints have been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

Police also provided information about the volume of cases and the complaints being handled by them, despite paucity of staff. The commission also asked for a status report on cases of theft of valuable paintings from Air India’s collection, and alleged irregularities in the National Housing Board, to be submitted in the next meeting.

The commission said police should make a list of pending registered cases under its various zones, along with a timeline of pendency and reasons for the same, as it has been receiving complaints in this regard.

A senior officer said the police chief could not attend the first meeting due to some other work, but he attended the second one and made a presentation to the CVC.

