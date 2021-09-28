Delhi Police chief questions 7 arrested in ‘terror plot’

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the Special Cell’s office in Lodhi Colony on Monday evening and questioned seven men, including two allegedly trained by Pakistan’s ISI, who were arrested in connection with a terror plot earlier this month.

“Around 8.45 pm, Asthana reached the New Delhi Range’s office and, after interacting with senior officers, called the arrested men for questioning. Special CP (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur and DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha were present in the room when Asthana questioned them one by one,” a senior police officer said.

At the time of the arrests, Thakur had said: “We have arrested Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47), a resident of Maharashtra; Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Jamia Nagar; Moolchand alias Saaju (47),a resident of Rae Bareli; Zeeshan Qamar (28), resident of Allahabad; Mohd Abu Bakar (23), resident of Bahraich; and Mohd Amir Javed (31), a resident of Lucknow.”

Osama’s uncle Humaidur-Ur-Rehman was arrested later.