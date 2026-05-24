Delhi police chief flags inaccuracy over recovery rate of stolen phones as two districts pass 100% mark

As per the website of Ministry of Communications Department of Telecommunications, a CEIR is a centralised database of mobile equipment identifiers (i.e. IMEI for networks of GSM standard) assigned to each SIM slot of the mobile device.

Even as the Delhi Police’s data pegged the recovery rate of stolen phones in the Capital at 67% between January 1 and May 18 this year, Commissioner Satish Golchha has flagged disparities and asked officers concerned to cross-check the numbers, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to official data, Delhi Police, with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a centralised database of mobile equipment identifiers, traced a total of 21,751 stolen mobile phones, unlocked 14,613 devices, and returned 7,560 devices to the respective device owners.

Golchha, however, after conducting a district-wise review, flagged that the data was incorrect. At least two of 15 police districts — South-West and Outer — logged a recovery rate of over 100%, an anomaly that was highlighted in an official communication. He has directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCPs) and DCPs to improve district performance and ensure accuracy, accountability and effective utilisation of the CEIR portal.