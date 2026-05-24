Delhi police chief flags inaccuracy over recovery rate of stolen phones as two districts pass 100% mark

As per the website of Ministry of Communications Department of Telecommunications, a CEIR is a centralised database of mobile equipment identifiers (i.e. IMEI for networks of GSM standard) assigned to each SIM slot of the mobile device.
Even as the Delhi Police’s data pegged the recovery rate of stolen phones in the Capital at 67% between January 1 and May 18 this year, Commissioner Satish Golchha has flagged disparities and asked officers concerned to cross-check the numbers, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to official data, Delhi Police, with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a centralised database of mobile equipment identifiers, traced a total of 21,751 stolen mobile phones, unlocked 14,613 devices, and returned 7,560 devices to the respective device owners.
Golchha, however, after conducting a district-wise review, flagged that the data was incorrect. At least two of 15 police districts — South-West and Outer — logged a recovery rate of over 100%, an anomaly that was highlighted in an official communication. He has directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCPs) and DCPs to improve district performance and ensure accuracy, accountability and effective utilisation of the CEIR portal.
The official communication sent on May 19 to all the Special Commissioner of Police (CPs), JCPs and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) by a senior police officer from the Delhi Police’s headquarters underlined that Golchha has scanned all the data furnished by all the 15 districts along with the records available on CEIR portal till May 18 this year.
“Data that 7,500 phones were handed over to owners, prima facie, seems to be ‘incorrect, and needs to be cross-checked’ and verified again by the DCPs,” it stated.
“Performance is highly ‘uneven’ across districts. South-West with 116%, Outer with 110%, New Delhi with 97%, West with 96%, and South with 92% have reported strong outcomes in tracing and handing back devices, indicating relatively effective tracking, owner verification and disposal processes in these areas,” it added.
By contrast, several districts have shown “worrying underperformance”, the letter underlined. These districts – North-East at 25%, North-West at 32%, Central at 32% and Shahdara 49% – are low-performing and need targeted review, the letter stated. An immediate managerial review has been sought in these districts. followed by remedial steps.
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It has been conveyed that the data suggests a clear need for districtwise scrutiny, standardised follow-up on unlocked devices, and stronger accountability to convert portal traceability into actual recovery.
“JCPs of ranges and district DCPs to take note of the data and to take corrective measures to improve district performance and ensure accuracy, accountability and effective utilisation of the CEIR portal,” it added.
A source said senior officers have been asked to verify records at the station-level to confirm whether portal entries reflect physical handovers or are the result of erroneous or duplicated uploads.
As per the website of Ministry of Communications Department of Telecommunications, a CEIR is a centralised database of mobile equipment identifiers (i.e. IMEI for networks of GSM standard) assigned to each SIM slot of the mobile device.
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“The CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators connected to their EIRs to share blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network will not work on other networks even if the SIM card in the device is changed. The CEIR is a centralised system implemented to manage and track mobile devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. It will help in combating mobile device theft and misuse,” reads the official
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More