Delhi Police chief calls for district, thana committees to tackle possible 3rd Covid wave

Delhi Police patrolling at Connaught Place in New Delhi during lockdown. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Ahead of a possible third wave of Covid, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday instructed his force to form district- and thana (police station)- level committees for public health management in the city.

In an order, Shrivastava asked senior police officers to form committees in each district and at police stations to “prevent the resurgence of next wave of Covid and help tackle menace”

The committees will overlook public health emergencies, movement of migrant workers, supply of food/ration, and other resources for the poor and old people. They will be headed by district Deputy CPs and Assistant CPs. Police will also ask healthcare workers, trade association members, RWAs, NGOs, IT professionals, and media persons to join the committee.

Police said they will take decisions on effective ways to prevent Covid cases and ensure a smooth supply of medical equipment in the city.

Shrivastava has also asked for fortnightly virtual meetings to check the implementation of Covid duties and norms.

These committees will be monitored at the Delhi Police HQ by Public Health Emergency Cell which will check records, supervise duties and advisories.