Delhi Police prepare chargesheet, name Sushil Kumar as main accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Arrested in Delhi on May 24, Sushil Kumar is facing charges of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy. (File Photo)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been named as the main accused in Delhi Police’s chargesheet regarding the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar who was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups inside the Chhatrasal stadium premises. The chargesheet also names 17 others as accused.

In their chargesheet, police have mentioned that “encroachment of property”, “threat to eliminate” and supremacy were the reasons for the dispute which resulted in Sagar’s death on May 5. There was also a criminal conspiracy behind the murder and Haryana-based criminals were called to Chhatrasal Stadium to help Kumar. Police have sent the chargesheet to the public prosecutor for vetting and is expected to be filed before the Karkardooma Court soon.

Sources told The Indian Express that police first made the arrest of one Prince from the spot and recovered a video clip from his mobile showing Kumar and his associates allegedly thrashing Dhankar and his friends with sticks.

“Police sent the video clip to FSL, Rohini, for forensic examination from where they have received the report confirming that it was genuine and not edited by anyone. Police have also mentioned about the footage in their chargesheet,” a senior police officer said.

Arrested in the capital on May 24, Kumar is facing charges of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy related to a violent clash on May 4 between two groups at Delhi’s Chhatrasal wrestling academy. Wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, who was involved in the clash, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Police have also named Kumar’s friend Ajay Sherawat, the physical education teacher at Chhatrasal Stadium who was arrested with him, as an accused. Sherawat is the son of Congress councillor from Vikaspuri Suresh Kumar Sherawat. Of all the accused, five are yet to be arrested.

Police have also mentioned the names of Bhupender (38), Mohit Aasoda (22), Gulab (24) and Manjeet (29). “They were at Asoda village in Bahadurgarh when Manjeet called Sherawat to find out more details. Sushil came on the line and instructed them to come to Chhatrasal Stadium after switching off their mobile phones,” a police officer informed.

Bhupendra was arrested in 2011 for a double murder. Mohit is a close aide of gangster Naveen Bali. After Neeraj Bawana was arrested, Bali has been running the operations for the gang, the police officer added.

In their chargesheet, police have mentioned that when the four reached the stadium, they claimed they saw Sushil and a dozen others beating two men — identified as Ravinder and Amit — in order to ascertain the whereabouts of Sagar.

“On getting to know where Sagar is, Sushil, along with the 15 men, went to Model Town area and picked up Sagar, Sonu Mahal and Bhagat Pehelwaan. All three were hit during the drive back to Chhatrasal. Mohit also claimed in his statement that they started beating Sagar at around 12.45 am and continued till 1.05 am. In the meantime, Ravindra managed to escape and made a PCR call. On hearing the police approaching, they left their vehicles at the spot and some of them slipped out through the back gate of the stadium,” an officer said.