Jamia, NFC violence: Named ‘instigator’ in police chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam sent in judicial custody till March 3

JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam was Tuesday named an instigator in the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital on December 15, 2019. Along with the chargesheet filed in connection with the violence in New Friends Colony and at Jamia Millia Islamia, the police attached CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence against Sharjeel, reported news agency PTI.

The violence had broken out in parts of Delhi during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police is probing two cases; the first relates to clashes between a section of protesters and police, when vehicles, including a bus, were set ablaze. The second case is regarding the police crackdown at Jamia.

I

Imam was arrested in Bihar on January 28 on sedition charges. On Monday, a Delhi court sent him to one-day police custody in the case related to the violence at New Friends Colony. On Tuesday, his custody was extended till March 3, reported PTI.

The Indian Express earlier reported on February 11 that a special investigation team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was likely to book Imam in connection with the cases, but was seeking legal opinion before invoking charges of criminal conspiracy.

Imam has already been booked by the inter-state cell of the Crime Branch under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) over a speech he delivered at AMU. Besides Delhi, police in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have booked him for alleged sedition.

During investigations, the SIT found that Imam was a volunteer at the Shaheen Bagh protest until January 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd