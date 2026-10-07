Cameras on uniforms, speakers on streets: Delhi Police changes approach amid claims of manhandling

The New Delhi district has been witnessing protests since October 2, with Opposition parties holding demonstrations.

The cameras were hard to miss.

Attached to the uniforms of police personnel deployed on Parliament Street on Tuesday, the small body-worn devices were recording as officers prepared to deal with another round of protests near the Election Commission headquarters.

“This has been given to the ground staff so that no one makes false allegations,” a Delhi Police constable said, pointing to the camera fixed to his uniform. He was deployed to maintain law and order during the INDIA bloc’s protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The cameras, along with speakers blaring announcements and police personnel largely without batons, were part of a visibly more cautious approach adopted by the force, as protests in Central Delhi entered their fifth day.