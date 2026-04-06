IGI Airport, Metro and railway stations: How Delhi Police is tightening security after espionage arrests

Delhi Police, along with CISF and RPF, are auditing CCTV systems at IGI Airport and metro stations following the arrest of an espionage module in Ghaziabad. (File Photo)

For the past two weeks, the Delhi Police has been auditing CCTV systems installed in and around railway and metro stations, and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

This comes after the arrest of around two dozen people by the Ghaziabad Police for allegedly being involved in filming military establishments, railway stations, and other sensitive installations across India, and transmitting photographs, videos, and GPS coordinates to foreign handlers.

According to an official source from the Delhi Police, the exercise is being carried out in coordination with the Railways, the Delhi Metro, and paramilitary forces deployed at these locations. Besides the Delhi Police, which oversees the outer security at these sites, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are entrusted with maintaining surveillance within the inner security ring.