Delhi Police case filed after seven puppies are killed in Dwarka housing society

Seven puppies, under two months old, were found with their throat slit and stabbed multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon inside a society in Dwarka’s Sector 18 on Monday.

The dead animals were then kept outside the community centre in the society, with locals claiming that they had been “placed in a pattern”. Police have received a complaint and a post-mortem has been conducted at a local hospital.

“We have registered a case under section 429 of the IPC and section 11L of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

The carcasses were discovered by an 18-year-old resident, who then approached a member of the Dwarka Animal Lovers’ Society (DALS) staying at the same apartment complex. The DALS member Hema Meel claimed the dead puppies were kept “in a pattern” at the service lane next to the community centre. “Their throats were cut and many stab wounds were inflicted on their body… we called police and the civic body,” she said.

A sub-inspector ranked officer and a constable attended the call and questioned the residents, following which the bodies were taken to a local hospital. No CCTV footage has been procured from the society, though two CCTVs installed by residents are being checked, police said.

Before the puppies were born, the society already had about 15 dogs that local residents would feed. Some residents have complained to the president of the society regarding the “dog menace”, claiming that they had been bitten by the canines.

“The 15 dogs were already neutered. There is a narrow wall through which two females made their way into the society and gave birth to 11 puppies,” Meel said. Of the 11, seven were killed on Monday morning.

The seven had not yet been neutered and some local residents were trying to find a shelter for them. On Sunday morning, an annual general meeting was conducted at the community centre, during which the dog issue was raised by some members. Suggestions were made that the dogs should be neutered, even as some suggested registering a complaint with the civic body.

