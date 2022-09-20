scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Delhi police busts fake visa racket, arrests 3

Police said the accused were held with over 2,000 blank visas from different countries, 165 forged visa stamps, and 127 dyes used to make visas, among other documents and equipment.

The accused — Amit Gaur, Chandan Chaudhary and Nitin Nazara — were arrested after several raids were conducted in and around Delhi (File image/Representational)

The Delhi Police busted a fake visa racket by arresting three travel agents who have been cheating hundreds of students and job aspirants on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries. Police said the accused were held with over 2,000 blank visas from different countries, 165 forged visa stamps, and 127 dyes used to make visas, among other documents and equipment.

The matter came to light after a student from Punjab and five of his friends from an IELTS institute alleged they were cheated of Rs 18 lakhs by the agents who contacted one of them on social media. The agents promised to issue five visas for Australia, which were later found to be forged.

The accused — Amit Gaur, Chandan Chaudhary and Nitin Nazara — were arrested after several raids were conducted in and around Delhi

Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “We found that the men were making fake visas and travelling documents and mainly targeted people from Punjab and Haryana. We have recovered more than 1,150 blank plastic cards used to forge Aadhaar cards and other IDs. They also forge visas and have been caught with stamps, envelopes and other visa templates.”

More than 3,000 envelopes, 2,000 blank visas and 165 forged visas of different countries were recovered. The men were operating from an office in Delhi’s Tagore Garden where the forged documents and other equipment were seized.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:07:57 am
