Delhi Police bust ‘Messi gang’ that stole over 50 phones; 4 held

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man, who is a fan of Argentina football star Lionel Messi, for robbing multiple people in South Delhi. ‘Messi gang’ is involved in more than 55 cases of phone theft, said police.

According to police, the modus operandi of the gang was to commit theft and snatching in crowded areas and added that it has targeted several people in the last two years. “The gang leader is a football fan and is a footballer himself. He often referred to himself as Messi,” said police.

Pinku and his associates Ajay Kumar (37), Pummy (52) and Firoz Khan (30) have been caught with 56 phones, said police.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “During patrolling on Tuesday, the accused were stopped and questioned. They tried to mislead staff but after a cursory search, 11 mobile phones were recovered. They were caught as they couldn’t explain why they had the phones. They were interrogated and on their instance, 45 more phones were recovered which were found to be stolen from different areas.”

During questioning, Pinku revealed that the gang has been active in South and Southeast Delhi for 4-5 years. “They used to target their victims in a crowded area. The accused would slither in, steal mobile phones and other valuables, and flee in autos” said the DCP.

The accused Pinku is alone involved in 10 cases, including murder.