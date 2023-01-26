scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Delhi Police bust liquor smuggling gang inspired by Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, seize 25 drums filled with bottles

The police said the accused were transporting liquor bottles in drums which were covered in wood sawdust and concealed, inspired by the 2021 Allu Arjun movie in which the protagonist smuggles items by hiding them with wood.

The police said the tip-off came from a transport company which found that two rickshaw pullers brought a few plastic drums and produced two fake bills on behalf of a trading company. (file)

The Delhi Police have busted a gang which was allegedly smuggling liquor from Delhi to Bihar in over 25 drums taking a cue from the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The police said they recovered all the bottles from a warehouse in Sanjay Gandhi Transport (SGT) Nagar.

The police said the tip-off came from a transport company which found that two rickshaw pullers brought a few plastic drums and produced two fake bills on behalf of a trading company.

“We received information from the transport company’s manager. The rickshaw pullers said the consignment was for Bihar and produced fake bills. We rushed to the spot and found illicit liquor in the two drums,” said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Devesh Kumar Mahla, said, “More than 650 liquor bottles were hidden in wood inside more than 25 drums. All the liquor is from Haryana. The gang was trying to send the consignment to Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where alcohol is banned.”

The investigating team checked the details of the company and found it was registered under a bogus name and address in Geeta Nagar.

“Legal action is being taken into the matter and efforts are being made to identify the rickshaw pullers who brought these drums to the transport company,” added the DCP.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:47 IST
