Delhi Police bust interstate vehicle theft syndicate, recover 11 stolen SUVs and cars

The Police have so far recovered three Toyota Fortuners, four Hyundai Cretas, two Maruti Brezzas, one S-Presso, and one WagonR. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@DelhiPolice)

The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate vehicle theft and fraud syndicate, arresting three people and recovering 11 stolen vehicles from various parts of the country, officials said.

The case originated from the theft of a Maruti S-Presso reported from Jamia Nagar on the intervening night of December 27 and 28, 2025.

Suspecting the involvement of an organised gang, the police handed over the investigation to the Anti-Auto Theft Squad. Acting on specific intelligence, the police arrested Kunal Subhash Jaiswal, 23, a resident of Bandra in Mumbai, and recovered a stolen Hyundai Creta from his possession. Subsequent raids in Mumbai led to the arrest of Mohammad Amaan, 25, who was allegedly running a second-hand car business, and another stolen Creta was seized.