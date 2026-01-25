Delhi Police bust interstate vehicle theft syndicate, recover 11 stolen SUVs and cars

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate vehicle theft and fraud syndicate, arresting three people and recovering 11 stolen vehicles from various parts of the country, officials said.
The case originated from the theft of a Maruti S-Presso reported from Jamia Nagar on the intervening night of December 27 and 28, 2025.
Suspecting the involvement of an organised gang, the police handed over the investigation to the Anti-Auto Theft Squad. Acting on specific intelligence, the police arrested Kunal Subhash Jaiswal, 23, a resident of Bandra in Mumbai, and recovered a stolen Hyundai Creta from his possession. Subsequent raids in Mumbai led to the arrest of Mohammad Amaan, 25, who was allegedly running a second-hand car business, and another stolen Creta was seized.
Investigators said the two men were part of a well-organised interstate syndicate involved in stealing vehicles from Delhi, tampering with their chassis numbers, misusing details of total-loss vehicles, and obtaining fraudulent registrations using forged sale letters and fake no-objection certificates from banks. These vehicles were then sold to unsuspecting buyers in Maharashtra and other states.
On further leads, Kashif from Bulandshahr, allegedly the main vehicle lifter, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on January 20, and a stolen WagonR was recovered.
The Police have so far recovered three Toyota Fortuners, four Hyundai Cretas, two Maruti Brezzas, one S-Presso, and one WagonR.
Investigations are ongoing to identify and locate other gang members and other stolen vehicles, the police added.
