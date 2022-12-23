Delhi Police bust gang of wedding thieves

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a Madhya Pradesh-based gang of wedding thieves with the arrest of two men and the apprehension of a juvenile on Friday.

According to Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the arrest has led to the solving of six thefts at wedding venues in Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The modus operandi of the gang was to use minors to carry out the thefts at venues of large weddings, with several modules operating around the wedding season.

Parents of children would be lured to let their children, aged 9 to 15, join the gang with an annual payment of Rs 10 to 12 lakh. They would then be taught for a month how to perform the thefts by stealing bags containing valuables. They would also be trained not to divulge their identity or that of their gang members if apprehended and would be told to mingle at the weddings in such a way as to dispel suspicion.

Yadav said the gang also included women and men who would drop off the kids at the venues, and wait nearby, while the women would also take care of the children. The gang would also inform the parents about the well-being of the children on a regular basis.

Special Commissioner Yadav said a team had been constituted to investigate these incidents as a large number of thefts had been reported. They began by deploying informants at wedding halls and other venues, and started analysing CCTV footage. The three accused were identified from the footage recorded at the venues.

The accused would also spend time at the venue and become familiar with the guests, even eating dinner at the spot. They would also be dressed for the occasion. When an opportunity presented itself, they would steal bags containing cash and valuables and leave the spot. Police caught the accused while they were leaving Delhi for their native village of Gulkheri in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh.

A gold chain, Rs 63,500 and an i-10 car have been recovered from the accused.